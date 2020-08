Chief Executive Officer of Coreas Hazells Inc., Joel Providence has described the late Evans Bernard John, as an Iconic Radio Personality.

Mr. Providence is among scores of individuals who have been paying tribute to Mr. John, who served St. Vincent and the Grenadines in several capacities.

Chief Executive Officer of GECCU Limited Lennox Bowman described Mr. John as a Good Friend, who assisted in shaping the lives of many Vincentians.

He says he will be remembered as the Hand Bag Man.







