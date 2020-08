MS YVONNE COX of Philadelphia, USA formerly of Troumaca died on Tuesday August 11th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Friday August 28th at the Frank Barone Funeral Home, Brooklyn. The viewing begins at 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Cypress Hill Cemetery, New York.







