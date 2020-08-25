The process of transporting heavy equipment from the Geothermal site in Georgetown to Kingstown should be completed this week, by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Geothermal Development Company.

The Company’s Health and Safety Manager Herman Charles, said a Journey Management Plan has been devised to carry out this exercise.

Speaking during the On the Beat programme aired on NBC Radio last night, Mr. Charles said the Geothermal Development Company developed the Plan, in collaboration with the Drill Company, to protect secure and ensure the safety of the equipment, from the rig site to Kingstown.

Mr. Charles said the Geothermal Development Company has been receiving support from a number of other stakeholders, in moving the heavy equipment.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

