MR DORRELL EVERTON SYLVESTER EVANS better known as SYL and QUARTY of Ratho Mill died on Thursday August 6th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Thursday August 27th at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Calliaqua. The Service begins at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.







