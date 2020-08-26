The new Consumer Protection Bill is being seen as the most significant piece of legislation to be passed in Parliament and should be welcomed by Business Owners and Operators here.

This view was expressed by Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves while contributing to debate on the Bill, which was passed during the last sitting of Parliament.

Minister Gonsalves added that fair and honest businesses have nothing to fear from this new piece of legislation.

Minister of Trade and Consumer Affairs, Sir Louis Straker says the legislative framework is in place to protect against funeral homes.







