St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded three active cases of Covid 19

There are now three active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after two new cases were confirmed here yesterday.

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, says the non-nationals arrived from Sweden entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Grenada with negative PCR results on August 19.

Both adults have been isolated since receipt of their preliminary positive results which were confirmed yesterday. NEMO says extensive testing of all possible contacts has not revealed any other positive cases or exposure to SARS-Cov-2, and further testing will continue.

NEMO also disclosed that all passengers who arrived on Air Canada 980 on Thursday August 20, have been cleared.

And, all passengers who arrived of AA 945 on Saturday August 22, have received their quarantine day 4-5 PCR tests and are awaiting their results.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded a total of sixty COVID-19 cases, fifty-seven of which have recovered. There are now three active COVID-19 cases.

NEMO is urging the public to comply with all of the public health measures currently in place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines which are designed to keep COVID-19 contained.







