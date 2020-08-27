The professionals in the Ministries of Health and Education have been commended for doing an excellent job in devising protocols for the re-opening of schools, in the midst of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The commendation came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face program on Wednesday.

Students and teachers will return to the classroom on Monday, August 31, following a five-month break, caused by the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Students will be required to wear masks when traveling to school on public transport, and will have their temperature checked upon entering School.

They will also be required to sanitize their hands at regular intervals.







