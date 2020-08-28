The Ministry of Culture is preparing to host a series of developmental programs for people involved in the National Secondary School Bands Showcase.

This was revealed by Coordinator of the National Secondary School Bands Showcase, Rodney Small.

He tells NBC News, the event was originally slated to be held on Saturday April 4th but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mr. Small said a series of training programs will be carried out, to ensure that everyone involved in the program operates at a professional level.







