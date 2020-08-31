All Election Day workers, police officers and military personnel in Jamaica will be voting today, three days before the general population

In Jamaica, just over 45,000 Election Day workers, police officers and military personnel are voting today, three days before the rest of the population vote.

A total of 31,084 Election Day workers, 11,512 police officers and 4,181 soldiers are expected to cast their vote between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) has said voting will take place island wide in 169 locations for the Election Day workers and 28 locations for the police and military.

Under the Representation of the People Act provisions are made for military and police personnel, as well as Election Day workers, to vote three days before the rest of the population to ensure they are available for duty on Election Day.

The names of all selected Election Day workers, police and military personnel have been separated from the official voters list to be used on Election Day, ECJ said in a release.

According to the commission, members of the security forces will vote at the location closest to where they are based. The ballots will later be sorted and transferred to the respective returning officers to be counted on September 3rd.

The ECJ last week reminded all special services electors to wear a mask, sanitize their hand and observe physical distancing guidelines at the polling stations.

The Electoral Office in Jamaica has engaged approximately 7,400 sanitization clerks and cleaner attendants to sanitize electors’ hands at the polling station, and to frequently clean furniture, bathrooms and high-touch areas.







