Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Simone Keizer Beache is continuing to appeal for the co-operation of the entire population in the national response to the Novel Coronavirus.

She made this appeal as she noted that there are Vincentians who are still not taking the COVID19 Pandemic seriously.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said she believes that some people are not following the safety protocols because there has not been any seriously ill persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines due to COVID19.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said many Caribbean Islands are reporting increasing numbers of COVID19 cases and Vincentians should take note.

She also again emphasized the importance of wearing masks and other face shields as well as practicing good hygiene during the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.







