A new facility, catering for commerce and leisure is soon to be operational at the location of the decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport.

Managing Director of Coreas/Hazell Incorporated Joel Providence said during a recent radio programme that his company is working along with National Properties Limited, to have the facility refurbished by the end of October, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Providence said several applications have already been received from persons who have an interest in the enterprise.







