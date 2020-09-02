A regional media professional has advised local Media Workers to carefully assess the changes that are currently taking place in the social and political environment, both locally and externally.

The advice came from Vice-President of the Trinidad-based Media Institute of the Caribbean, MIC, Wesley Gibbings, during an online training exercise held yesterday, focusing on elections coverage.

Over 40 participants benefitted from the training, which was spearheaded by the National Broadcasting Corporation, in collaboration with the MIC.

Mr. Gibbings said the Covid 19 Pandemic has had a significant impact on the democratic process in the Caribbean.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

