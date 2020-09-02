Vincentians and other citizens across the Caribbean are being advised to be cautious when accepting job opportunities to work from home, as these programs can be financial scams.

The advice has come from Secretary of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC), Alou-sia Faisal, who said there has been an increase in the incidence of these scams during the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

Miss Faisal said scammers are taking advantage of the fact that many people are looking for new ways to make money from home.

Miss Faisal advised persons to carry out their own investigations into these work-from-home opportunity offers.







