The 2020 edition of the icode784 Competition organized by NTRC will be officially launched next week

The 2020 edition of the icode784 Competition organized by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, (NTRC) will be officially launched next week.

The competition, formerly known as the I-Square Competition, will be launched virtually on September 8th and thousands of dollars in prizes are up for grabs this year.

Consumer and Public Relations Manager at the NTRC, Rea Lewis said the competition is intended to give participants an opportunity to change the world using their imagination and creativity and to showcase the innovation of the nation’s young people.

Miss Lewis said this year’s competition will be held in two categories with registration opening on September 8th.

She said the participants are challenged to develop and present projects in the form of Ideas and Mobile Applications.







