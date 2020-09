Vincentian University students who will not be travelling back to their various campuses because of the Covid 19 pandemic, have been assured that they will receive financial support for this semester.

The assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he responded to a question from a caller during NBC’s Face to Face yesterday.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning.

Many University students will be completing this semester online.







