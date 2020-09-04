Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince said the Ministry is ready for the re-opening of schools on Monday.

Minister Prince said while the COVID19 Pandemic continues, teaching and learning also has to continue and the Ministry has been working to put measures in place to address issues relating to the pandemic.

He also outlined some of the work which has been ongoing in schools to ensure the safe return of students.

Minister Prince pointed out that it is no longer business as usual and while the COVID19 Pandemic has turned the world upside down, the Government is making every effort to put measures in place to ensure that Vincentians and visitors to the country are safe.

He reiterated the appeal for everyone to play an active role in the national response to the COVID19 Pandemic while the country continues the process of teaching and learning.







