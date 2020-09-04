President of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Indian Heritage Foundation Junior Bacchus was has officially been installed as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of India to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

President of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Indian Heritage Foundation (SVGIHF), Junior Bacchus was last evening officially installed as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of India to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Delivering remarks during last evening’s ceremony Commissioning of the Office of the Honorary Consul, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce, Sir Louis Straker said both countries have enjoyed a close friendship over the years.

Sir Louis said Vincentians of Indian descent have made a significant contribution to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Luke Browne said the Government and people of India continue to assist this country in many ways.







