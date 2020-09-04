Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will reopen next Monday, September 7th under the guidance of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

He made this statement during a press briefing which was hosted today to update the nation on the process for the reopening of schools.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Ministry of Health has drawn up a set of guidelines to be followed for the continued control of the COVID19 Pandemic, as more than 90 percent of the recorded cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were imported and have been dealt with accordingly.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said while schools were closed, the various departments of Government were working assiduously to put everything in place to ensure the safety of the nation’s children when they return to schools.

The Prime Minister said he has been advised by all the authorities that the nation is in a good place for the reopening of schools.







