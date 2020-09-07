The Chief Laboratory Technologist in the Ministry of Health, Elliot Samuel said the Government has invested significant funds in recent months, to enhance the capacity of the Laboratory Service in the Ministry of Health.

Mr. Samuel was speaking at a media conference held here last week. He disclosed that a Molecular Laboratory was established here in April, and adequate staff is now in place at this facility.

Mr. Samuel said the Laboratory Service has also received advanced equipment to improve its efficiency.







