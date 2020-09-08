A film about West Indies batting icon, Brian Lara, featuring rarely seen archive footage and stills, will open Trinidad and Tobago’s Film Festival tomorrow night.

Directed by award-nominated Director, Sam Lockyer, the film titled ‘501 Not Out’, focuses on Lara’s record-breaking innings for Warwickshire in 1994.

Lockyer said: “I am truly honoured that 501 not out will be opening the TT Film Festival this year.”

“I have fulfilled a long-held dream in making the film and I hope that it is a fitting tribute to the genius of Brian Lara, my childhood hero and the greatest cricketer to ever live.”

The film will feature interviews with iconic names from the world of cricket, including some of his former international and county teammates from the historic treble-winning season, his friends and coaches in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean, fans who witnessed the marathon knock first-hand, and those inspired by his heroics.

The Lara documentary runs for one hour and 48 minutes.

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival will run from tomorrow until 15th September.







