Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes is encouraging Vincentians to adhere to the National Building Codes and Guidelines, as set out by the Physical Planning Division, to minimize the potential risks from hazards such as hurricanes.

Miss Forbes said one of the major areas of concern is the uncontrolled flow of surface water from various homes due to the lack of proper drainage.

Miss Forbes also urged persons to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of their homes and minimize the need to go to hurricane shelters during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

