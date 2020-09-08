Italy went top of UEFA Nations League Football Group A1 by edging a narrow 1-nil victory against the Netherlands yesterday, courtesy of Nicolo Barella’s first-half header.

The midfielder rose highest to nod in and finish off a slick move.

In the same Group, Poland moved into second place after claiming a 2-1 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

In other results, Belarus defeated Kazakhstan 2-1, Lithuania edged Albania 1-nil, Romania gained a 3-2 victory over Austria, Norway beat Northern Ireland 5-1, Scotland cruised past the Czech Republic 2-1, while Slovenia and Israel drew 1-1.







