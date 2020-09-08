The Ministry of Agriculture is taking steps to enhance the Love Box Initiative, which was introduced as part of the national response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The initiative was introduced to ensure that Vincentians remain food-secure during the pandemic.



The Ministry says the ‘Love Box’ is now a household name, and is providing a demand for locally grown foods, ensuring that local producers, especially from the rural communities have a ready market for their produce. It says, additionally, the initiative provides a much needed food safety-net for the most vulnerable, in this period of a pandemic.



Considering the success of the Love Box, the Ministry of Agriculture says it is taking the programme to the next level by preparing special Love Boxes for persons suffering from non-communicable diseases, beginning with diabetes.



Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar says eating local foods, which are often more nutritious than imported processed foods is critical in fighting diabetes.



The Ministry of Agriculture says it will be utilizing the knowledge and expertise of Nutritionists in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Diaspora, on the best foods to prevent the development of diabetes.



The special Love Boxes of fruits and vegetables targeting persons with diabetes, will be distributed from Monday 28th September, 2020.







