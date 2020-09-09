Australia gained a consolation victory in the Twenty/20 International Cricket Series by beating England by 5 wickets in the third and final match at Southampton in England yesterday as the series ended 2-1 in England’s favour.

With England having an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series after victories in the 1st and 2nd Twenty/20s, Australia fielded first after winning the toss yesterday.

They restricted England to 145 for 6 off 20-overs. Wicket-keeper/batsman, Johnny Bairstow’s 55 was the best score for England. No other batsman reached 30. Leg-spinner, Adam Zampa took 2 for 34. Fast bowlers, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, and left-arm, leg-spinner, Ashton Agar captured a wicket each.

Australia’s captain, Aaron Finch scored 39, so did Mitchell Marsh, 39 not out as they replied with 146 for 5 off 19.3-overs.

The teams will also play a 3-match One Day International Series at Old Trafford in Manchester from Friday.







