Host TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will contest tomorrow’s Final of the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament following yesterday’s semi-final victories at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in TA-ROU-BA, South Trinidad.

TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 9 wickets in the 1st semi-final.

The scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 107 for 7 off 20-overs; (Nkrumah Bonner 41, captain, Rovman Powell 33; Akeal Hossain 3 for 14, Khary Pierre 2 for 29).

TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders 111 for 1 off 15-overs; (Lindl Simmons 54 not out, Tion Webster 44 not out).

And, St Lucia Zouks thrashed Guyana Amazon Warriors by 10 wickets in the 2nd semi-final.

The scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 55 off 13.4-overs; (Chanderpaul Hemraj 25; Mark Deyal 2 for 2, Scott KUG-GLE-LIN 2 for 12, Rostan Chase 2 for 15).

St Lucia Zouks 56 for no wicket off 4.3-overs; (Rakheem Cornwall 32 not out, Mark Deyal 19 not out).

The Final is slated for tomorrow at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in South Trinidad.







