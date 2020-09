Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, said the National Insurance Services (NIS) has experienced tremendous growth under the Unity labor Party (ULP) administration.

He made the point during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio yesterday.

Dr. Gonsalves said the asset base of the organization has increased by 126 percent under his administration, resulting in an improvement in social security.

Dr. Gonsalves said the government has also placed tremendous emphasis on pension reform.







