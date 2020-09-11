Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, said the housing stock in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has increased tremendously under the Unity labor Party (ULP) administration.

He made the point during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio on Wednesday.

Dr. Gonsalves said this is the result of the government’s focus on the provision of affordable housing for Vincentians as well as the 100 percent mortgage being offered at the Bank of SVG.

Dr. Gonsalves also noted that several financial institutions, including the National Insurance Services (NIS), are playing their part in providing affordable housing.







