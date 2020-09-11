St. Vincent and the Grenadines is today hosting a pre-testing program of the Regional Examination for Registered Nurses, for the first time in this country’s history.

Chairperson of the General Nursing Council of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Elizabeth Medford told NBC News the pre-testing is being done virtually.

She said sixteen local persons are taking the online regional examination.

Dr. Medford said the Regional Examination for Registered Nurses is being administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

