TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders became the first team to go through an entire Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20 Cricket season undefeated yesterday when they beat St Lucia Zouks by 8 wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in TA-ROU-BA, South Trinidad to win the title for the fourth time.

The victory was achieved mainly through captain, Kieron Pollard’s 4-30 bowling medium pace, and opening batsman, Lendl Simmons’ 84 not out in an unbeaten third wicket partnership of 138 with Darren Bravo who made 58 not out.

TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders won the toss and fielded first. St Lucia Zouks were 89 for 2 after 11-overs, before Pollard began his bowling spell in the 12th-over and sparked a collapse which resulted in St Lucia Zouks’ dismissal 154 off 19.1-overs, Andre Fletcher top-scoring with 39 which included 4 fours and 2 sixes.

In 3.3-overs, TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders lost two wickets with 19 runs on the board. Simmons and Bravo steadily rebuilt the innings through the remainder of the first half and required 96 from the final ten overs. They then launched an attack on leg spinner, Javelle Glen and left-arm, wrist spinner, Zahir Khan to cruise to victory with 11 balls to spare.

Simmons’ 84 not out included 8 fours and 4 sixes, while Bravo hit 2 fours and 6 sixes in his unbeaten 58.

The final scores: St Lucia Zouks 154 off 19.1-overs, TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders 157 for 2 off 18.1-overs.







