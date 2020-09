MR ORMOND DESMOND HOPE better known as SKIP and HOPE-P of Belair died on Monday August 10th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 20th at the Hope for Life Restoration Ministries, Arnos Vale. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to adhere to the COVID-19 Protocols.







