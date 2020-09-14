The Ministry of Social Development is appealing to members of the public who have information about any cases of child abuse to report these cases to the relevant authorities.

This appeal was made by Case Worker at the Child Protection Division, Camille McIntosh during the On the Beat program on NBC Radio.

Miss McIntosh said persons should report cases of abuse to the Police or the Child Development Division in the Ministry of Social Development.

Miss McIntosh said if an individual has proof, or if they suspect any case of abuse, they can also contact the professionals at the Child Development Division, who will investigate the matter.







