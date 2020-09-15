BRAGSA has completed the repair work on the Richmond Hill/Murray’s roads

Commuters traveling in and out of capital Kingstown can now do so more comfortably following the completion of repair work on the Richmond Hill/Murray’s roads.

The work was carried out by the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority BRAGSA as a part of a Road Rehabilitation Program.

Communication Officer at BRAGSA, Rohan Cupid provided an overview of the project.

Meanwhile, residents of Buddy Gutter, Lowmans Bay can now move around more comfortably following the construction of a concrete footpath and river crossing.

The project, carried out by BRAGSA, saw the construction of a footpath of 145 feet, and a river crossing 31 feet long. The work was carried out at an estimated cost of 44 thousand EC dollars.







