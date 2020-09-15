Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture, Cecil Mckie, has commended the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) on the launch of its publication of Vincentian Patriotic and School Songs.

The commendation came while addressing today’s launch at the Peace Memorial Hall.

Minister Mckie said the publication represents another important step in the Ministry’s efforts to promote and preserve the cultural heritage of St. incent and the Grenadines.

Minister Mckie said it is envisaged that the publication will be used for educational purposes.







