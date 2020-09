The Solid Waste Management Unit in the Central Water and Sewerage authority, CWSA, has highlighted the link between indiscriminate dumping of garbage and the prevalence of Dengue Fever in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The issue was raised by the Collections Superintendent at the Unit, Gregg Francois, during NBC’S Face to Face programme on Monday.

Mr. Francois noted that the careless disposal of items such as vehicle tyres can lead to an increase in the mosquito population.







