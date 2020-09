Vincentians are again being reminded of the importance of developing family emergency plans, as the hurricane season intensifies.

The reminder comes from Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes.

Miss Forbes said emergency plans will help to ensure a more co-ordinated response in the event of an emergency.

Miss Forbes said persons must familiarize themselves with the possible risks to their communities and their livelihoods.







