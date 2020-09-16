Twenty two Vincentians were today presented with scholarships as part of the 2020 Taiwan Scholarships Program.

Delivering remarks during this morning’s scholarship award ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said his Government remains committed to ensuring that Vincentians receive an education of the highest quality.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the twenty-two scholarships have a value of 6.6 million Eastern Caribbean dollars he encouraged the recipients to make the most of the opportunity which is being made available for them.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calvin Ho said his country is happy to continue assisting the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as both countries continue to enjoy a strong friendship.

He also said that this year represents the highest number of scholarships being awarded.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

