Medicinal Cannabis cultivators in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been assured that every effort is being made to ensure a ready market for their crops.

The assurance came from Minister of Agriculture, Industry and Labor, Saboto Ceasar, while addressing industry stakeholders during an official tour of the Authority’s headquarters on Monday.

Minister Ceasar said companies have already expressed an interest in locally-produced cannabis.

Minister Ceasar also noted that the Ministry has put the necessary infrastructure in place to address issues which may arise within the industry.







