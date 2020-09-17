Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Unity Labour Party, ULP remains focused on pursuing its strategic mission of transforming St. Vincent and the Grenadines into a modern society.

Dr. Gonsalves gave the assurance, during a virtual public meeting hosted by the ULP last night.

The meeting also heard from Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, Minister of Social Development Frederick Stevenson, Minister of Education St. Clair Prince and parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Senator Deborah Charles







