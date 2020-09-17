The Management of the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre at Georgetown has advised the public of the temporary closure of the Accident and Emergency Department of the facility.

A release from the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, said this closure is to allow for the sanitization of the Department, following the discovery of a person known to be COVID-19 positive in that area.

NEMO said the individual, who was informed of their positive result on Friday September 11 and served with a Medical Officer Order, violated the isolation order, thus possibly exposing others to the COVID-19 virus.

All ten exposed clients and seven staff have been advised to quarantine and will be screened over the next five to seven days for COVID-19.

NEMO says Accident and Emergency services will continue to be provided, utilizing the Georgetown District Clinic, until the sanitization of the Accident and Emergency Department of the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre is complete.







