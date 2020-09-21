Champions Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw against Real Sociedad in their opening game of the new Spanish LA LIGA Football Season.

Real Madrid started their campaign a week later than other teams, having been in European action last month but looked short of their best.

They created very few clear-cut chances, Karim Benzema’s low strike pushed away by Real Sociedad goalkeeper, Alex Remiro.

In other results, Granada sealed a 2-1 win over ALA-VES, Real Betis beat Real VALLA-DOLID 2-nil, and Cadiz defeated Huesca {UES-CA} 2-nil as well.

The other two scheduled matches between, Levante and Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla and Elche were postponed.







