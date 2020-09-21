Results from the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation’s (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field

In the weekends’ matches of the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation’s (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field,

Stag Older Boys defeated New Level by 9 wickets.

The scores: New Level 64 off 10.4 overs; (Kezworth Lewis 23; Kenroy Martin 2 for 21, Junior Bacchus 2 for 21), Stag Older Boys 65 for 1 off 8.4 overs; (Alfred McKenzie 25, Kenroy Martin 22).

Gomea Bombers beat Hard Hitters by 3 wickets.

The scores: Hard Hitters 104 for 6 off 20-overs; (Erwin Williams 24, Kerwin Williams 23; (Terrence Baptiste 2 for 13, Asborne Franklyn 2 for 16), Gomea Bombers 106 for 7 off 14.3-overs; (Terrance Patterson 50; Kerwin Williams 2 for 16, Antonio Barker 2 for 30).

Fairbairn Chennai Strikers won from New Level by 3 wickets.

The scores: New Level 74 off 12.5-overs (Marvin Harry 39, Darie Peters 3 for 36, Nickie Antoine 2 for 10, Keegan Cordice 2 for 15), Fairbairn Chennai Strikers 75 for 7 off 12.1-overs; (Darie Peters 30; Felix Baptiste 2 for 16).

Challengers defeated Dr. Thomas Injectors by 6 wickets in a match reduced to 17-overs because of late start.

The scores: Dr. Thomas Injectors 80 for 8 off 17-overs; (Winston Holder 15 not out; Winston Bascombe 3 for 10), Challengers 81 for 4 off 13.2-overs; (Javon Seales 38 not out; Winston Holder 2 for 13, Kelique Peters 2 for 21).

And Sunset Strikers gained a 43-run victory over CGM Gallagher Novice.

The scores: Sunset Strikers 156 for 2 off 20-overs; (Dean Browne 43 not out, Kentish Phillips 38, Kimron John 24; Vernardo Primus 2 for 33), CGM Gallagher Novice 113 for 7 off 20-overs; (Renrick Williams 32).







