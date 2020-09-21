Six nurses from St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been selected to take the finals of Regional Examination for Registered Nurses, which is scheduled to take place during the month of November.

Chairperson of the General Nursing Council of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Elizabeth Medford told NBC News this follows the pre-testing program for the Regional Examination which was hosted earlier this month.

Dr. Medford said the six candidates were presented to the General Nursing Council this morning.

Dr. Medford said the Regional Examination for Registered Nurses usually takes place twice a year, but the dates were changed this year, due to the COVID19 Pandemic.







