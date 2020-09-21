United Strikers and VINCY Heat won yesterday’s matches at the 2020 Arnos Vale Football League opened in front of a large crowd at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

United Strikers, with goals by Sharmar Ollivierre, O-SEI Ralph and Dammy Soleyn defeated Toni Store Jugglers 3-2 in a Group 1 match. Chad Strough scored both goals for Toni Store Jugglers.

In yesterday’s feature match, VINCY Heat beat the Under-20 Team 1-0 after a goal from Janie James.

Inglorious Bastards will meet System 3 in a Group 2 match at 4.20 p. m., tomorrow also at the Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.







