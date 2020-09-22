Businesses applying to operate at new Joshua shoping centre

General Manager of the National Properties Limited, Hans King said the company has received an overwhelming number of applications from businesses hoping to operate at the new Joshua Shopping Centre at Arnos Vale.

The new facility, catering for commerce and leisure, will be located at the decommissioned E.T. Joshua Airport. It is being established through a collaborative effort of Coreas/Hazell Incorporated and National Properties Limited.

Mr. King told NBC News, applications are continuing to come in from local businesses, seeking spaces to operate in the mall.He said a final decision will be taken in the upcoming months, in relation to the businesses will be granted permission to operate at the Joshua Centre.

