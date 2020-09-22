CWSA Continues Work to provide real time data

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) said it is continuing to work closely with the SVG Meteorological Services, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and other local institutions to ensure that Real Time Data is available for Vincentians.

Real–time data or (RTD) is information that is delivered immediately after collection, and is often used for navigation or tracking

Superintendent of the Water Resources Unit at the CWSA, Danroy Ballantyne said this type of data is very important, especially in relation to National Emergency planning.

He said Rainfall and Water Variation stations are located in strategic areas across the country to track and record the movement of water and rainfall.He added that Rainfall and Water Variation stations are very important in relation to flood forecasts, and for mitigation purposes.

