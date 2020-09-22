Health Ministry Concerned about increased Dengue Fever Cases

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache said the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is concerned about the increasing number of cases of Dengue Fever being reported across the country.

Dr. Keizer-Beache told NBC News, the Ministry is especially concerned about the numbers of children being affected by Dengue Fever and the number of hospitalizations.

She said there are currently over 300 laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She added that only one death has so far been confirmed to be a result of Dengue Fever. She said the investigations are ongoing, and health officials are also testing for COVID19.

