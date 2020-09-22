RVA invites persons interested in animal care to contact the academy

The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) is encouraging Vincentians who are interested in learning how to take care of animals especially Horses, to contact the Academy.

The encouragement was made by Director of the, Stina Herberg, who said the St. Vincent Yurumein Horse School was closed due to the COVID19 Global Pandemic but it has now reopened.

Miss Herberg said at the Horse school which runs on Saturdays, they teach people how to ride horses and take care of them.

She said this is also part of their ecological program which teaches people how to utilize more of nature and less technologies that may harm the environment.Miss Herberg said they have also started back their Dive School as they aim to have more people engaged in marine protection and conservation.

