Bonadies defeated Toni Combined Stores 2-1 in the Under-19 Firms Division of the CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Desborne Lavia and Jimmy Providence netted a goal each for Bonadies.

The goal for Toni Combined Stores was converted by Kalique Hunte.

At 4.45 p. m., today, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will play against Layou in another Under-19 Firms Division match also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







