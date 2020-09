Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said farmers will begin receiving payments from this Friday September 25th under the Governments COVID-19 and Drought Recovery Support Programme.

Minister Caesar said, while more than four thousand farmers applied for the assistance, only those who are full-time Farmers will benefit from this round of payments.

Minister Caesar said the payment of five hundred dollars to will be made to farmers at eight centers across the country.







