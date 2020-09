Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne said the best strategy to combat the spread of dengue fever in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

He made the point, during a statement aired on NBC radio this morning where he addressed issues relating to the local outbreak of dengue fever.

Minister Browne said the insect vector control unit is working to reduce the number of dengue cases across the country.







